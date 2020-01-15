Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NetApp by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.