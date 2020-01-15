Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 456,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMI opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

