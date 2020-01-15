Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDLI. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 473,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 113,602 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDLI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,594. The stock has a market cap of $363.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

