Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings. Toro posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. Toro has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $17,909,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 57.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

