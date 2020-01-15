Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.70 Million

Brokerages expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to report $166.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.84 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $132.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $681.39 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.47 million, with estimates ranging from $671.09 million to $677.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

