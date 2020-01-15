Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

WLL opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

