Zacks: Analysts Expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Amplify Energy reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

