Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $76.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.80 million. Culp posted sales of $77.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $296.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.87 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $306.52 million, with estimates ranging from $304.74 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Culp has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

