Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. 298,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

