Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NYSE:KDP opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,699.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,245. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

