Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 132,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.