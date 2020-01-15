Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $15.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.40 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $15.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

