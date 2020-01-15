Zacks: Analysts Expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.83. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,763.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Logitech International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

