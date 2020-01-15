Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.39 Million

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post $273.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.32 million and the highest is $278.80 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $268.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

LL stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $128,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply