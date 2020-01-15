Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post $273.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.32 million and the highest is $278.80 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $268.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

LL stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $128,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

