Zacks: Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million.

MGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $519.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

