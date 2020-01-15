Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $5,921,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Medpace by 30.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. 275,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. Medpace has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $89.49.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

