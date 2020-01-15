Zacks: Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce $532.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.07 million and the highest is $562.40 million. MYR Group reported sales of $446.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $519.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 167,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in MYR Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MYR Group by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

