Zacks: Analysts Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Triton International reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 148.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triton International by 332.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 300,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

