Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Unum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%.

UMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.02. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

