Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.05. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

NYSE:AXP opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

