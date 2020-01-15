Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $420,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Celsion stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.93. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

