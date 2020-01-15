Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.70 Million

Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $201.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.99 million. Cloudera reported sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.60 million to $784.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $846.90 million, with estimates ranging from $803.47 million to $881.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 182,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3,657.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cloudera by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,144,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

