Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 764,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $101,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

