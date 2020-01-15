Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce sales of $27.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.42 million and the highest is $27.70 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $24.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $110.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.88 million to $111.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.15 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $111.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

FLIC stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

