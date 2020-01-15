Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Forescout Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FSCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

FSCT stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $33.64. 1,042,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,467. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $245,782.80. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,884.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,456 shares of company stock worth $8,210,907 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

