Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.47. Herc reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.18 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 178,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herc by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

