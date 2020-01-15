Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

INO stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

