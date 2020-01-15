Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.74) and the highest is ($1.33). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. 118,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

