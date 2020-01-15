Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($1.39). Novavax posted earnings of ($2.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 5,086,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,635. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

