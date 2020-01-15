Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.98. Post reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Post has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.