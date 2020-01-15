Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,783,000 after purchasing an additional 990,999 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,909,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250,835 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,493,000 after purchasing an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

