Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post sales of $380.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.29 million and the highest is $405.81 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $355.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

RBA opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after buying an additional 259,917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after buying an additional 248,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after buying an additional 130,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

