Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 622,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

