Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $2.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. AbbVie posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in AbbVie by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,456,000 after buying an additional 1,636,248 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 8,490,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

