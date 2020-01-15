Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMOT shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $116,978.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,615 shares of company stock worth $3,367,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

