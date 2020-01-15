Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $242.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.10 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $929.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.10 million to $935.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $994.51 million, with estimates ranging from $985.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXS. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

BXS opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.