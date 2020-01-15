Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post sales of $11.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.06 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.56 billion to $51.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.52 billion to $53.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

