Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) will post sales of $5.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $5.95 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year sales of $9.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $13.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.57 million, with estimates ranging from $9.67 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%.

JAGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

