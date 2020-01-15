Zacks: Brokerages Expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Joint posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $224.44 million, a PE ratio of 403.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Joint in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.