Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Liquidity Services posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LQDT. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after buying an additional 127,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,344,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 142,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

