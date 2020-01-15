Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NOW posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. NOW had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth $913,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 5.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NOW by 144.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

