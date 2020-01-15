Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 233,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

