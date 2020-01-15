Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.36. Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 260.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 1,965,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

