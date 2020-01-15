Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSW. Bank of America lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,934. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

