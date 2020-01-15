Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 1,762,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,184. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

