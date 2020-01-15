Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tocagen’s earnings. Tocagen reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tocagen will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tocagen.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tocagen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tocagen has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.79.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

