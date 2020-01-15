Zacks: Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.21). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter.

XOMA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 2,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

