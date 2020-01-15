Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FREQ stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

