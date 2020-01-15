Zacks: Brokerages Set $33.00 Price Target for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $9,056,250.00. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 651,600 shares of company stock worth $9,441,684.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

