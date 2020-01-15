Zacks: Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fanhua an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANH. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fanhua by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4,537.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 4,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,533. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.